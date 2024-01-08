Truck Driver Crushed To Death In Lagos Bridge Auto Crash

A truck driver has been confirmed dead on the Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos after he got trapped in a multiple hit involving two other trucks on Monday.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who made this known said the driver’s assistant escaped unscathed.

According to LASEMA Response Team, the incident happened as a result of multiple accidents which involved three articulated trucks at 1.37 am while returning from a recovery operation in the Ijora axis of Lagos.

It said, “The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.

“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.

The two other trucks speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased, adding that the corpse had been removed and taken to a morgue.

“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to the LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.

“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ he stated.