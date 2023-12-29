Truck Crushes Woman To Death In Ogun

A yet-to-be-identified woman standing by the roadside has been crushed to death by a truck in Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred at Dalemo-Ota, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday, December 29.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe said, “The crash occurred at about 2300hrs late hours of Thursday night, involving a Dangote Truck, marked XA354WDP”.

Okpe disclosed that a total of two persons were involved in the accident, one male adult and one female adult.

“The female adult was recorded dead from the crash,” she said in a statement.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that “the suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed and mechanical fault (break failure) of the Dangote truck, which later hit a female adult standing by the roadside and she died on the spot.”

The corpse of the woman had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue.

Okpe quoted the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, as urging drivers to “always conduct routine checks on their vehicles and make sure the braking systems are effective before putting them on the road.”

Uga had also commiserated with the family of the deceased.