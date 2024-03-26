Tragedy struck on Monday night at the Abule-Egba Area of Lagos State when a truck crushed and killed an unidentified woman.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (FRSC) spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

Adebayo stated that initial inquiries into the incident showed the cement mixer vehicle was travelling at maximum speed when a brake malfunction caused it to lose control.

He added that the deceased was crushed when the vehicle attempted to swerve into a drainage channel.

READ ALSO:

“The trapped body was evacuated underneath the Dangote truck by Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and immediately handed over to policemen from Oko-Oba Police Station,” Adebayo noted in the statement.

He noted that LASTMA officers had arrested the driver and that Oko-Oba Police Station officers had supported the rescue efforts with security.

“LASTMA Abdul Salam Nurudeen (Alpha, Zone 19 Abule-Egba/Tollgate) who led the recovery operations confirmed that his team was supported by other road sympathizers to remove the trapped dead body.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki however warned truck owners/drivers to always ensure their trucks are properly checked including the braking system before embarking on any journey within or outside Lagos,” the statement added.