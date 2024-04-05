Truck Crushes Woman To Death In Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified woman died and two other persons were injured as an articulated vehicle rammed into pedestrians along the Onitsha-Asaba bridgehead in Anambra State.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to reporters in Awka on Friday.

“The crash involved an articulated Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration number NKE 25 LG.

“Eyewitness reports reaching us indicated that the vehicle had a brake failure and rammed into people along the road.

“Two persons were injured and a female pedestrian was killed. FRSC rescue team rushed the injured victims to Toronto hospital in Onitsha and deposited the body of the dead at the hospital morgue,” he said.

Irelewuyi expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family while advising drivers to maintain their cars on a regular basis to determine when it is safe to drive.

He also counselled drivers to follow traffic laws.