Truck Crushes Three Passengers To Death In Ogun

An unmarked truck has crushed three persons to death along the Ogijo-Mosimi road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The truck rammed into a tricycle marked, LSD 175 QM, crushing the passengers to death.

The Public Relations Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists, describing it as a case of hit and run.

According to Okpe, the accident which occurred at 10:25 pm on Tuesday involved six persons.

“A total of 06 persons were involved which comprised four male adults, one female adult, and one female child.

“Three persons were injured (two male adults and one female adult). A total of three persons were recorded dead from the crash (two male adults and one female child),” Okpe explained.

She said injured victims were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga, for medical attention while the families of the deceased took the dead bodies.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, CC Anthony Uga is pained over the recklessness of some motorists not considering other road users and he emphasised the need to use common sense speed limit to avoid RTC,” she said.