Truck Crushes Revenue Collector To Death In Lagos

Share

A revenue collector has been crushed to death by a truck driver along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, along the new garage area of Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident said the revenue collector was crushed to death in an attempt to collect dues from the truck driver.

The victim was fatally struck while crossing the expressway, succumbing instantly to the severe impact in the early hours of Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The Spokesperson, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq said the lone containerized truck with registration number FST 887 XD was involved in a fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near New Garage inbound Lagos.

Taofiq said Personnel from the Lagos St LASTMA swiftly responded to the scene, taking decisive action to manage the aftermath of the incident.

“The remains of the deceased were handed over to security Officers from the Adigboluje Police Division.

“The family of the deceased facilitated the necessary formalities. The victim’s wife, upon hearing the shocking news, rushed to the scene of the accident.

The truck driver, overwhelmed by the severity of the accident, fled the scene in a bid to evade accountability. LASTMA Officers promptly removed the obstructing containerized vehicle, which had caused significant traffic congestion, and handed it over to the police for further comprehensive investigation.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, expressing profound regret over the tragic incident.

Mr. Bakare-Oki however called for immediate action from transport union leaders, urging them to educate their members on the imperative of adopting safer methods when collecting dues, especially in high-risk areas like expressways.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased during this grievous time.”

LASTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of road users and alleviating traffic disruptions across Lagos. The agency assures the public of its continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: