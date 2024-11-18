Truck Crushes Revenue Collector To Death In Lagos

Share

A revenue collector has been crushed to death by a truck along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, New Garage area of Lagos State. Witnesses at the scene said the revenue collector was crushed to death in an attempt to collect dues from the truck driver.

The victim was fatally struck while crossing the expressway, succumbing instantly to the severe impact in the early morning of yesterday.

The Spokesperson, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, said the lone containerized truck with registration number FST 887 XD was involved in a fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near New Garage inbound Lagos.

Taofiq said personnel from LASTMA swiftly responded to the scene, taking decisive action to manage the aftermath of the incident.

The remains of the deceased was handed over to security officers from the Adigboluje Police Division. The family of the deceased facilitated the necessary formalities. The victim’s wife, upon hearing the shocking news, rushed to the scene of the accident.

