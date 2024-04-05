Truck Crushes Motorcyclist To Death In Osun

A motorcyclist, Titus Asoroolu, has lost his life in a fatal road accident, which occurred on Wednesday on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State. The road crash, which occurred around Akinola junction, involved a truck and the motorcycle. The deceased was said to be crossing from Oko Ata side inward Akinola road, when the unfortunate incident happened. New Telegraph learnt that Asoroolu was the Chairman of Timber Association in Ife North Local Government and a vibrant member of Ipetumodu Youths Council.

Speaking on the sad incident, a resident of Ipetumodu, said he was approaching Akinola junction when he saw a very huge crowd wailing and crying. He further explained that the people at the scene of the incident narrated how a truck coming from Ile-Ife, heading to Ibadan hit a motorcyclist who was crossing from Oko-Ata side inward Akinola road. He described the incident as a big tragedy which has thrown the whole community into serious mourning.

He emphasised the need for speed breakers on the route to avoid reoccurrence, as many traders in the vicinity worry about their safety as most motorists take one way as against the traffic law. He said: “As a matter of immediate urgency, construction of speed breakers (bumps) around the place preferably on both sides starting from our new hospital. “More worrisome is the fact that most of the motorists take one way around the area. There is the need to contact the FRSC to enforce strict compliance with normal route,” he said.