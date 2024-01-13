Truck Crushes Motorcyclist, Passengers In Lagos

A motorcyclist riding ‘one-way’ with his two passengers was crushed to death on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos State.
Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who had warned truck drivers to always avoid overspeeding urged motorbike operators to stop plying one-way and restricted routes across the state.
Following the incident, LASTMA officials recovered the lifeless bodies trapped beneath an empty long ‘Man-Diesel’ truck near the Barracks Bus Stop on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director of LASTMA’s Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, acknowledged that the fatalities were passengers on a motorcycle riding ‘one-way’.
According to Adebayo, “While the two motorcycle passengers died instantly, the rider later died at a hospital around Satellite Town.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that a truck driver while on top speed lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre and rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way by Barracks Bus-Stop inward Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.”