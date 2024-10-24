Truck Crushes Motorcycle Rider To Death, Injures Passenger In Lagos

Share

An accident involving a truck and a Motorcycle in the Apapa area of Lagos State, has claimed the life of the commercial motorcyclist and injured a passenger.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Mr Bakare-Oki was quoted in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, as saying the motorcyclist died while his female passenger was injured.

According to Mr Bakare-Oki, the fatal accident involving the commercial motorcyclist (okada rider) and a truck took place at Area B, near Point Road, heading towards Airways, Apapa.

He said, “LASTMA officials quickly intervened, rescuing the severely injured passenger and rushed her to the Apapa General Hospital for urgent medical attention.”

Mr. Bakare-Oki stated that the truck driver escaped the scene, abandoning his vehicle. The police have commenced investigations into the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: