September 4, 2025
Truck Crushes Family Members In Enugu

An articulated truck has reportedly been involved in crash which left entire members of a family crushed to death in Enugu yesterday.

The accident took place along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway near Four Corners junction, Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State. According to eye witness ac- count, aside from the deceased victims, others sustained various degrees of injury.

Both the dead and wounded were rushed to the accident and emergency departments of nearby University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla. Many commuters were seen in a trending video trying to remove the dead and wounded, even as they bemoaned the huge loss.

A video currently in circulation shows a vehicle totally crushed by a trailer. The family were said to have been in the vehicle, with some eyewitnesses saying that none of them came out alive, while others claimed some other persons were injured in the accident. Details of the accident are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

