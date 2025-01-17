Truck Kills Nine Family Members In Benue

Share

The Benue State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of nine family members when a truck crashed into a residential building in Okete, Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 5 am on Thursday, January 16. when the family was still asleep.

According to a report, the truck suffered a brake failure, which caused the driver to lose control, leading to a collision with the house situated along the roadside.

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the tragic incident noted that police had begun a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and assured the public that further details would be provided in due course.

