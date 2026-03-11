Truck Carrying Two Containers Overturns On Otedola Bridge

A truck carrying two 20-foot containers overturned on the Otedola bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday, 11 March, 2026, resulting to heavy gridlock on the busy road.

The incident occurred inward the Lagos secretariat axis after the Mack truck reportedly developed a battery or mechanical fault.

During an attempt by a private recovery team to move the vehicle, the truck overturned, causing the containers to fall onto the expressway.

READ ALSO:

The accident has resulted in a traffic backlog extending beyond the Kara bridge axis of the expressway leaving many motorists and road users stranded.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were deployed to the scene to manage traffic and coordinate recovery efforts.

According to traffic officials, a crane has been dispatched to remove the fallen containers, while a heavy-duty tow truck is already at the scene.

“During an attempted private recovery, the truck overturned, causing the containers to fall onto the roadway,” LASTMA said.

A crane is on the way while a high-capacity tow truck is already on ground. LASTMA Rescue & Recovery Team also on ground at the scene for vehicle removal and traffic control, with personnel fully on ground.”