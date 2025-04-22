Truck Accident Claims Lives Of 4 Mountain Hikers In Gombe

Share

An accident on Easter Monday has left four people dead and eight injured after a truck struck a group of mountain hikers returning from a symbolic climb.

The Gombe State Police Command confirmed the tragedy in Billiri, where the fatal incident occurred as Christians celebrated their meeting with Jesus Christ in Galilee through the annual mountain excursion.

According to police spokesperson Buhari Abdullahi, the accident claimed the lives of two males and two females. “Four died — two males and two females.

Eight victims were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, and the General Hospital, Billiri, where they are recovering,” Abdullahi stated during a briefing with our correspondent.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the travelers, which included many youths and children, descended the mountain when a truck loaded with grains, reportedly bound for Gombe, collided with them.

“As the people were coming down, the truck ploughed into them, crushing many to death,” one eyewitness, who requested anonymity, recounted with palpable sorrow and disbelief.

Distressed residents and young survivors attacked the vehicle, setting it ablaze, and stormed the Divisional Police Headquarters demanding swift action, including the release of the truck driver.

The volatile situation prompted a rapid response from security forces, who have now deployed a combined team of agencies to the area in an effort to contain the unrest and prevent any further escalation.

Local officials and community leaders are urging calm and are calling for thorough investigations into both the cause of the accident and the subsequent volatile reaction from the community.

Authorities stated that while investigations are ongoing, they are committed to ensuring justice for the victims and restoring public order.

