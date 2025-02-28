Truck Accident Claims 6 Lives On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

Share

No fewer than six persons died when a truck carrying foodstuffs lost control and fell in the Ugwu-Onyeama area of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Enugu State yesterday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN reports that the incident occurred barely a month after 23 people lost their lives in a fuel tanker explosion on the same Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the EnuguOnitsha Expressway.

The sector commander said that the unfortunate incident happened about 8 a.m yesterday. Agbakoba said that on receiving the distress call, the team of the corps rushed to the scene and rescued three victims who were taken to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane, Enugu for treatment.

He said that the truck, conveying vegetables and fruits with a few traders, was on a high speed and lost control and tumbled. “The unfortunate accident involved nine persons comprising eight male adults and one female adult.

“Five male adults and one female adult were confirmed dead in the unfortunate accident while the FRSC Rescue Team took three injured male adults to ESUTH Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.

“The Muslim faithful in the truck carried dead bodies of five Muslims involved in the crash for burial while relatives of the only lady that died also took her corpse,” he said.

According to him, it was a lone accident as it involved the truck only. Agbakoba said, “The accident must have been caused by speed violation and brake system failure. “It is unfortunate and we pray that God console the families and friends that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident.”

