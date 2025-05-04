Trouble With Boys: Social Influences, Gender Gap In Destructive Behaviour

Share

On the densely populated streets of southern Nigeria, from major roads in the Lagos mainland to Lekki and its adjoining roads on Lagos Island to Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt’s bustling junctions; young boys in rag-tagged clothes navigate through gridlocked traffic.

Some offer to clean windshields for a spare Naira; others simply beg, their empty palms outstretched toward car windows. These boys, often no older than 12, didn’t just drop heavens, but symbols of a deepening crisis: the socialization of Nigerian boys into survivalist behaviors that prioritize street hustle over schooling.

Globally, though, boys are increasingly overrepresented in disruptive behaviors; aggression, defiance, and academic disengagement with studies attributing these trends to familial instability, punitive school environments, and cultural norms equating masculinity with economic dominance.

In Nigeria, where 51% of out-of-school children are boys despite decades of girl-child advocacy, this crisis manifests in child labor, gang recruitment, and intergenerational poverty. This article contends that boys’ disruptive actions are neither innate nor accidental, but products of social ecosystems that funnel them into performative masculinity while denying them emotional or educational scaffolding.

In one of the classes I engaged boys from selected public secondary schools across six education district in Lagos state, I talked about how social environments shapes disruptive behavior in our boys due to absent guardianship and economic survival. This is evident in the boys hustling in southern Nigeria’s traffic often hail from homes fractured by poverty and migration.

In oil-rich states like Rivers and Delta, where unemployment exceeds 40%, fathers frequently abandon families to seek work in cities, leaving mothers to shoulder caregiving alone. Yet, patriarchal norms discourage single mothers from nurturing boys’ emotional needs, pushing sons toward street labor to “prove” their masculinity through income generation. For instance, in Lagos, research obtained by UNICEF shows 68% of street-hawking boys report sending earnings to their families, a responsibility, girls rarely shoulder.

I came across on a busy street of Allen avenue in Ikeja, Lagos State, in 2021-2023, a young boy from Port-Harcourt, he was 12 years then (I still remember his name as I write this article but I will not mention it here) hawking groundnuts. His handsome look and demeanor endeared him to me; always smiling when he approached cars and would intelligently tell you a million reasons why his groundnut is the best for your body. I asked him why he hawks when he was supposed to be in school. He told me he stopped schooling because his parents in the village could not afford to feed him and siblings, and he had to come to Lagos to hawk for his auntie so he can eat. I bought groundnut from every other day through these years even when I didn’t need to, but just to patronize him and add to his sales for the day.

This economic burden among others, coupled with absent male role models, fuels resentment and impulsivity. Boys learn early that aggression not vulnerability earns respect, a lesson reinforced when they witness fathers or uncles resolving conflicts through dominance.

In informal settlements like Ajegunle, ojuina, and makoko, and olowu ikeja, where overcrowding exacerbates stress, boys as young as eight years adopt hyper-competitive street tactics, from pickpocketing to territorial gang disputes, mirroring survival strategies of older males.

In 2017, my team and I took to some streets for ‘parenting evangelism’ and we covered seven major streets connecting markets and bus parks. We encountered some under age boys as bus conductors and our further engagement with these boys revealed they were victims of cultural and school norms where punishment is desirable over discipline as a culture. The desired motive of discipline will be lost to unintended consequences when the discipline is only a product of intervention and child focus and not as a culture in the home which everyone must subject to.

Schools, also, intended as sanctuaries for upward mobility, often exacerbate boys’ disruptive tendencies. Underfunded classrooms in southern Nigeria average 70 pupils per teacher, creating environments where noise and motion are pathologized as “unruly.”

Teachers, overwhelmed and underpaid, disproportionately punish boys for fidgeting or loudness behaviors developmentally typical for male children. In Enugu State, 43% of boys report being caned for minor infractions, compared to 22% of girls. This punitive approach alienates boys, pushing them to seek validation elsewhere. Meanwhile, cultural narratives glorifying “hustle” as masculine virtue clash with academic diligence. In Nollywood films and Afrobeat lyrics, wealth often acquired through street smarts or brute force is framed as the ultimate marker of manhood. Boys internalize these messages, dismissing schooling as a “slow path” to success. Peer groups amplify this: in Owerri, boys who skip school to hawk goods boast higher social status than peers who attend classes. Thus, classrooms become stages for performative rebellion, where defiance earns peer approval even as it derails futures.

I will write about the almajiris boys in the Northern part of Nigeria in my next publication and possibly wrap it off with interventions parent coaches can bring in to help the boy child.

Share