Trouble Looms As Supporters Give Odigie, Players, Match Ultimatum

Following the current dwindling performance of Insurance Football Club of Benin, in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League, the Chief Osadolor Ojefa-led Bendel Insurance Supporters Club, have vented their anger on coach Monday Odigie led the team for their devastating performance in the ongoing title race.

Addressing the coaches and players recently before their evening training session in Benin, the supporters club expressed their dissatisfaction with the team over their poor outing in both home and away matches.

He hinted that the supporters club have deemed it necessary to speak to them on the matter, stressing that Insurance cannot afford to be relegated again after swimming in the troubled waters for years.

“You must have observed that Edo people are not happy with our current position on the NPFL table,” the chairman said. “Our eyes are red now. We are not comfortable with the way things are going in our darling club.

We are all stakeholders in this club, Bendel Insurance is our own, we can’t continue to lose matches even at home. We are pained and bitter in our minds. “We have come here to tell you our minds, we must try as much as possible to change our mindset.

This is your means of livelihood, so as professional players, we must exhibit that trait of professionalism by doing the needful. We need results because that is the only way we can make the government happy and make ourselves happy too.”

“Bendel Insurance is a household name in Africa, we don’t want to go back to the dark days, we brought Monday Odigie as head coach, we can as well call for his sack.”

