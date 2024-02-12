Trouble Looms As Ex-Senator Seeks Visa Ban Against Corrupt Judges, Families

A former member of the Senate, Senator Elisha Abbo, on Monday, called for a visa ban against corrupt Judges and Justices in the nation’s High Courts and Court of Appeal.

Abbo who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th and part of the 10th Senate before nullification of his mandate by the Court of Appeal on October 16, 2023, made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja.

The aggrieved politician had at a similar press conference in Abuja last week, told the media that he had filed petitions against Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe, and Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, to the National Judicial Council and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), over their judgment in the electoral case between him and Reverend Amos Kumai of the PDP.

He alleged that the Justices carried out a judicial coup against democracy by nullifying the election he won with close to 12, 000 votes against his closest rival through the cancellation of votes in 253 polling units out of 924 polling units in Adamawa North Senatorial District.

Abbo said that while he was awaiting a response on petitions filed against the allegedly corrupt Justices from President Bola Tinubu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kayode Ariwoola, and the National Judicial Council (NJC), he had also petitioned the United States of America, European Union, and United Kingdom, to slam visa ban against the affected justices.

His words: “The cause I am fighting, is not a personal one between me and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme and others but between good and bad.

“War against corruption in Nigeria must be taken to the judiciary where some Judges and Justices are carrying out judicial banditry or coup against democracy through unjustifiable nullification of elections of people validly voted for by Nigerian electorate.

“Such judicial banditry must be fought in and outside the country by calling for a visa ban on the affected Judges and Justices and even revocation of visas of their family members already resident abroad.

“Once my petition to NJC is treated, I’m ready to open the Pandora’s box as regards calls made to me by agents of the corrupt justices, for bribes during electoral litigation against me.

“Finally, as cried out last week, President Tinubu, the CJN, and NJC should please help to save our Judiciary by withdrawing the membership of Justice Chioma NNwosu-Iheme from the Supreme Court of Justice.

“She should also on her own, resign from the bench because as long as she remains there, people like me, will not stop telling the whole world, the banditry she is running in the judiciary. A bad Judge is worse than 100 terrorists.