Troost-Ekong To Osimhen: Join Liverpool, Chelsea

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has encouraged striker Victor Osimhen to move to the English Premier League this summer.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been linked with top Premier League clubs. Ekong believes he would fit into any team, especially with clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season.

We will see,” Ekong told TalkSPORT The Napoli loanee has been in top form for Gala – tasaray, scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 30 games.

With a £63m release clause and expected wages of £200,000 per week, Ekong said he doesn’t see Osimhen stay – ing in Turkey beyond summer. “I’m also reading like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer.

When he went to Galatasaray, I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season,” he added.

