Troost-Ekong May Not Go To AFCON After Rebellion In Morocco

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong may not play at the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as football authorities are set to punish him for leading a players’ protest in Morocco, our correspondent has learnt.

Ekong, who was Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the last AFCON, where Nigeria lost 2–1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final, led a rebellion over unpaid bonuses and allowances during the CAF World Cup playoff camp before the match against Gabon.

Because of this, he has now been singled out for punishment, sources said. “There is a plan to shut out some players who orchestrated the rebellion in Morocco, especially the captain, Troost-Ekong. He is a marked man already, and I think the words have gotten to him, given what happened in camp much later.

They are freezing him out, not because there is a replacement for him but because of the embarrassment he caused the Federation by leading the rebellion,” a source within the NFF told our correspondent,” the source said. Ekong’s last competitive start for Nigeria was the 2–1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, where he also scored.