Troost-Ekong Lights Up S’West Games As Event Rounds Off Today

The presence of Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong at the maiden South West Games 2025, which comes to a thrilling end today, momentarily electrified the games.

With the closing ceremony billed for the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan Lagos, today the Saudi Arabia-based star became the toast of the day as he was among dignitaries that graced the event.

Troost-Ekong added a layer of prestige to the Games, his endorsement a boost of inspiration for young athletes looking to carve their names into history.

With the closing ceremony billed to kick off at 3 pm, there will be more showcasing of South West culture and fanfare highlighted by captivating performances from top Fuji artist Saheed Osupa, who also thrilled the audience of fans, athletes, officials, and distinguished guests during the grand opening ceremony.

The closing is expected to showcase vibrant cultural displays, including the celebration of winners in all the states from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Lagos states.

Speaking on the significance of the Games, Akogun Lanre Alfred, President of the Organising Committee, said, “The South West Games 2025 is an exemplary initiative that will promote sports development and deepen the historical and cultural connections among the South West states.

