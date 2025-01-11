Troops: We’re Ready To Flush Out Lakurawa Terrorists

Share

Major General Oluyinka Soyele, Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma has reechoed the readiness of Nigerian troops to combat the Lakurawa terrorist group along the Nigeria-Niger border and flush them out.

Maj. Gen. Soyele spoke in a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the Operation Fansan Yamma spokesperson, on Friday, January 10.

Speaking during an operational visit to the tactical headquarters of the Defense Headquarters (DHQ), Special Operations Brigade, situated in Balle, Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, he stressed the importance of commitment from the troops engaged in Operation Flush Lakurawa Out.

He emphasized the significance of maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity, describing it as non-negotiable.

His message to the troops was one of vigilance and determination, as they worked to dismantle the influence of the criminal group, which posed a threat to peace and security in the border communities.

Soyele also reached out to local communities, appealing for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

He underscored the crucial role that local support plays in the success of military operations, urging residents to actively collaborate with security forces.

He argued that a strong partnership between the troops and the community can enhance operational effectiveness and foster a united front against terrorism.

The Theatre Commander stressed that intelligence sharing and community cooperation would be fundamental in effectively addressing the challenges posed by insurgency and ensuring long-term peace.

