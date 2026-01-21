Troops Uncovers Terrorists’ Mass Grave In Borno

Troops Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) Joint Taskforce North-East have uncovered mass graves containing bodies of about 20 terrorists killed during encounters with troops in the Timbuktu Triangle and buried by their cohorts in Borno State.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Media Information Officer, OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, on Wednesday, January 21.

According to him, the discovery exposed the scale of terrorist casualties and further discredits terrorists’ propaganda narratives.

“In a further indication of the heavy losses suffered by the terrorists, troops discovered mass graves containing an estimated 20 terrorist bodies killed during encounters with troops in the Timbuktu Triangle and buried by their cohorts.

“This discovery exposes the scale of terrorist casualties and further discredits terrorist propaganda narratives,” Uba said.

The statement, which highlighted some successes recorded in ongoing operations in the theatre, said troops had cleared and dominated key terrorist locations across the triangle, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin/Abirma general areas.

Uba noted that, during the operations, troops made intermittent contact with fleeing terrorist elements and engaged them with high volumes of fire, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists.

“On Tuesday, while consolidating at a harbour area approximately 6 km north of Chilaria, troops encountered 11 Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED). Through vigilance and swift action, one VBIED was successfully neutralised.

“The second VBIED, however, breached the defensive position, affecting some logistics platforms. In the course of this attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries.

“The wounded were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Throughout the evacuation, Nigerian Air Force platforms from the Air Component in synergy with other Nigerian Army air platforms provided continuous overwatch to ensure the safe extraction of casualties and the security of ground forces, neutralising more terrorists in the process,” Uba added.

In the same vein, a statement from the spokesman of Joint Task Force Northwest Operation FASAN YAMMA, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba, said troops of Sector 2 in that axis have neutralised two terrorists in Kebbi and rescued 62 hostages in Munhaye forest in Zamfara.

Osoba said the operations were conducted in collaboration with allied security forces and local vigilantes, demonstrating a unified front against banditry and terrorism.

“In Zamfara, troops in a separate operation stormed Munhaye Forest, a known hideout of the notorious bandit leader Kachalla Alti, following an intelligence report that the notorious bandit leader had held some captives hostage.

“The mission led to the successful rescue of 62 kidnapped victims who are now in safe custody. Efforts are ongoing to reunite the freed hostages with their families.

“These operations underscore the relentless efforts of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and its partners to dismantle terrorist networks, restore security, and protect lives in the region,” Osoba added.