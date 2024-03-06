Troops Uncovers Bunkering Sites In River 

The Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) has uncovered two vast oil bunkering sites in the Samkiri community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Touring around the sites on Wednesday, the OPDS Commander Rear Adm. John Okeke, revealed that over 30 illegal refining camps were in operation in the area.

Represented by the Maritime Component Commander, Commodore Adedokun Siyabade, the JTF Commander said that in continuation of the effort of the JTF South South Operation Delta Safe is ready to rid the area of crude oil theft and other crimes in the area.

According to him, the JTF will keep mounting operations in the different parts of the country,

Okeke said under his leadership that he will ensure that illegality does not exist anymore as he is ready to make the environment uncomfortable for them all.

He urged those involved in it to look for a genuine business to venture into as if they are caught the full weight of the law will be up on them if they don’t desist from illegality.

He said “So, here we are today in Samkiri village where we have so many illegal refining sites behind a village. We have about 10 boiling points there. On the other side, we have more than 20, as you can see.

“So, the JTF is not relenting in its efforts to rid this environment of crude oil theft and associated crimes, and as we have always been saying.

“We are not going to give room for people that have bent on impinging the country’s source of income so, that is why we are here today.

“As you can see all the illegal cooking sites in this environment. Unfortunately, they are behind a community it seems every house in the community has its illegal refining site which is not good for the image of the country and for the wellbeing of the people.

“If you can observe one of the well heads is still pumping out crude into a dug-out pit that has been done by the perpetrators of the act.

” This operation was conducted by personnel from JTF, the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air Force, and all our operating paramilitary organizations working with the OPDS joint operation that is mounted to rid this environment of crude oil theft.