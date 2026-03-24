Troops Uncover Terrorists’ Burial Ground, Nab T High-Profile Collaborators In Northeast

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have uncovered a suspected terrorist burial ground and apprehended highprofile collaborators in sustained operations across Borno and Adamawa states.

Operational reports made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja indicated that an air interdiction at Chikide neutralised several ISWAP/JAS fighters gathered under a shelter, while others fled following the precision strike.

The army revealed that offensive operations in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno on Sunday, led to the discovery of a burial ground containing about eight bodies. It added that a fabricated mortar tube, and an improvised medical post were also discovered at the location.

The reports also revealed troops of 231 Tank Battalion, working with local hunters, apprehended two high-profile terrorist collaborators at Miringa Market in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State. The military said the suspects were reportedly coordinating sleeper cells and stockpiling arms.

“Troops responding to an explosion in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa confirmed that a livestock-triggered improvised explosive device caused no casualties,” it said. The military said the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and deny them freedom of action in the North-East.