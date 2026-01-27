Troops Uncover Illegal Arms Factory In Nasarawa, Recover 6 Guns

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Agwatashi, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters JTF OPWS, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, confirmed this in a statement yesterday in Makurdi.

Zubairu said troops deployed to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Idadu during routine patrols uncovered a concealed location suspected to be used for the illegal manufacturing of locally fabricated weapons. He said some persons on sighting the troops who were approaching the site, fled the area.

“However, one suspect, Baba Ogar, a 26-year-old from Arusu Village in Kokona Local Government Area who hid on top of a tree to evade arrest, was apprehended. “A thorough search of the site led to the recovery of six locally fabricated pistols, assorted tools and instruments believed to be used in the production of illegal weapons, the sum of N40,500, and a mobile phone, were found on the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the location served as an illegal arms manufacturing site supplying criminal elements with firearms within and beyond the area.” “The arrested suspect is currently in custody, while investigations have been intensified to track down and apprehend other fleeing accomplices connected to the criminal activity,” he said.

Zubairu said the Force Commander, OPWS, Maj- Gen Moses Gara, has commended the troops for their professionalism, vigi‑ lance and sustained operational pressure, which culminated in the discovery of the illegal arms production facility.