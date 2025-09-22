New Telegraph

September 22, 2025
Troops Tighten Grip, Dismantle Terror Networks, Recover 22 Rifles

The Nigerian Army has continued its operational onslaught against terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements across the country, recording significant success, neautralising criminal suspects, freeing kidnap victims and recovering over 22 rifles.

The troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) arrested a high-profile member of the notorious and wanted criminal gang led by AKIKI UTIVI, popularly known as Full Fire. The suspect, identified as Saauwan Wuaiyolna, was apprehended at Takum Junction in Wukari LGA of Benue State while attempting to monitor troops’ activities in furtherance of his nefarious operations; a motorcycle and sundry exhibits were recovered from him.

