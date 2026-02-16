Troops Thwart Multiple Terrorist Attacks In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have thwarted coordinated terrorist attacks in Pulka and Mandaragirau in Borno State.

The troops on 14 February 2026, launched assaults on the terrorists who sought to overrun defensive positions in both locations.

However, through battle disciplined, firepower, tactical foresight, and steadfast resolve, the troops held their groundnand inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists.

Additionally, at the same night, the troops engaged in an intense firefight with a large group of suspected BHT/ ISWAP terrorists who advanced from the Sambisa Forest axis and launched a fierce attack on troops of Sector 1 in Pulka.

Acccording to a statement by Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, a section of the perimeter was briefly breached leading to the destruction of some combat enablers and accommodation.

However due to swift reinforcement with overwhelming firepower from 26 Brigade the terrorists were forced to retreat in disarray towards the Sambisa axis leaving them with severe casualties, including a senior commander identified as Abou Aisha who sustained a critical gunshot injury to the neck leading to his death alongside significant losses of weapons and equipment.

On the side of the troops, no single human casualty was recorded during the attack on Pulka.

Similarly, troops of Sector 2 at Mandaragirau came under a coordinated multi-pronged attack by ISWAP terrorists mounted on gun trucks and motorcycles.

The troops tactically emplaced combat teams that decisively engaged the terrorists leading to a successful thwart of the attack after a fierce exchange without any breach to the defence of the location.

However, some personnel and Civilian Joint Task Force members lost their lives in the defence of their location, while few soldiers sustained injuries and were immediately evacuated by Air Component of OPHK and the Nigerian Army Aviation platforms.