Troops Thwart Boko Haram Attack, Kill Scores, Rescue Abducted Children

The troops of the Nigerian Military deployed to the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have successfully thwarted a Boko Haram attack, killing scores and rescuing children in Borno State.

The theatre Command made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Saturday, February 21, by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have sustained aggressive offensive and stabilisation operations across the theatre of OPHK, successfully thwarted a terrorist attack, neutralising insurgents, and rescuing kidnapped civilians in separate operations conducted on 20–21 February 2026.”

“In a major encounter, troops of Sector 1, while on fighting patrol, made contact with suspected JAS/ISWAP terrorists around Sabsawa village in Borno State. The troops responded with overwhelming firepower, forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray. During the exploitation, five terrorists were neutralised. ”

Similarly, Lt Col.Sani.furtherbsaid ” troops of OPHK, under Sector 1, deployed at Ngurosoye rescued three abducted children — Abba Abba (12), Fatima Abba (8), and Aisha Abba (6) — during a perimeter patrol in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.”

The statement said a preliminary investigation revealed the victims were abducted about two months ago along the Gubio axis by suspected terrorists before being moved to Bula-Daloye. The children have been handed over to the Nigerian Police for further necessary action.

“Meanwhile, troops also recorded the surrender of an 18-year-old terrorist suspect, Abubakar Abubakar, at Geidam in Yobe State, where he is currently in custody for profiling,” the statement added.

The command further said, “Across other sectors of OPHK, troops in aggressive posture, conducted offensive operations in collaboration with hybrid forces, vigilantes, and hunters to deny terrorists freedom of action. All operations were largely hitch-free, while ongoing exploitation and monitoring continue across the theatre.

The military high command commended the troops for their sustained morale and fighting efficiency, assuring that pressure on terrorist elements will be maintained until lasting peace and economic stability are achieved in the North East region. “