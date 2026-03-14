Troops Thwart Boko Haram Attack In Bita Community

In continuation of its determination to halt Boko Haram operations and deny terrorists freedom of action, the troops of the Operational Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Military have successfully repelled attempt by insurgents to attack Bita community of Geozs Local Government Area of Borno State.

The OPHK in a statement issued by its spokesman on Saturday, Lt Col.Sami Uba said, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again demonstrated another superior combat readiness and tactical dominance by successfully thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt at Bitta in Sector 1.

“The failed attack occurred when ISWAP terrorists, in a desperate bid to regain the initiative after recent battlefield setbacks, attempted to infiltrate the troops location.

“Unknown to the terrorists, vigilant OPHK troops had anticipated the move and deliberately prepared a decisive offensive-defensive battle plan.

“As the terrorists advanced towards the position, the troops launched coordinated spoiling actions that effectively disrupted the assault formation while simultaneously manoeuvring to cut off the terrorists’ withdrawal routes.

“The attackers were consequently met with overwhelming resistance and superior firepower, forcing them into a chaotic withdrawal while suffering significant losses.”

“This latest defeat represents the third major blow inflicted on the terrorists within the last twenty-four hours, following their failed attacks at Banki and Azir Bridge.

“These successive setbacks further highlight the continued operational pressure being mounted by the troops of Operation HADIN KAI across the theatre, which has severely constrained the terrorists’ freedom of action and denied them any opportunity to exploit propaganda narratives. “, the statement added.

“The military assured that the troops remain firmly in control of all locations and continue to dominate the operational environment with high morale, superior tactical coordination and sustained offensive action.

The statement also said Military High Command commended the troops for their continuous gallantry and resilience, urging them to sustain the operational tempo .