Troops Thwart B’haram Attack In Bita

In continuation of its determination to deny Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action, the Troops of the Operational Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Military have successfully repelled attempt by insurgents to infiltrate Bita community of Gworza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The OPHK, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col. Sami Uba, yesterday, said: ” Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again demonstrated another superior combat readiness and tactical dominance by successfully thwarting a terrorist infiltration attempt at Bitta in Sector 1. ”

“The failed attack occurred when ISWAP terrorists, in a desperate bid to regain the initiative after recent battlefield setbacks, attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location. Unknown to the terrorists, vigilant OPHK troops had anticipated the move and deliberately prepared a decisive offensive-defensive battle plan.

As the terrorists advanced towards the position, the troops launched coordinated spoiling actions that effectively disrupted the assault formation while simultaneously manoeuvring to cut off the terrorists’ withdrawal routes.”

According to Uba: “The attackers were consequently met with overwhelming resistance and superior firepower, forcing them into a chaotic withdrawal while suffering significant losses.”

“This latest defeat represents the third major blow inflicted on the terrorists within the last 24 hours, following their failed attacks at Banki and Azir Bridge.

These successive setbacks further highlight the continued operational pressure being mounted by the troops of Operation HADIN KAI across the theatre, which has severely constrained the terrorists’ freedom of action and denied them any opportunity to exploit propaganda narratives. “, the statement added.