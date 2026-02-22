Troops Thwart Attack, Kill 5 Terrorists, Rescue 3

Nigerian troops have thwarted a Boko Haram attack, killing five terrorists and rescuing three abducted children in Borno State.

The troops, deployed under Operation Hadin Kai, conducted aggressive offensive and stabilisation operations, neutralising insurgents and rescuing kidnapped civilians.

Lt Col Sani Uba, spokesman for the theatre command, stated that the troops responded with overwhelming firepower, forcing the terrorists to flee.

The rescued children, Abba Abba (12), Fatima Abba (8), and Aisha Abba (6), were abducted two months ago along the Gubio axis and have been handed over to the Nigerian Police.

An 18-year-old terrorist suspect, Abubakar Abubakar, also surrendered at Geidam in Yobe State.

The military high command commended the troops for their morale and fighting efficiency, assuring continued pressure on terrorist elements until peace and stability are achieved in the North East region.

Would you like to know more about Operation Hadin Kai or efforts to combat Boko Haram in Nigeria? The Nigerian military’s Operation Hadin Kai has been actively combating Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the Northeast.

Recently, troops thwarted a terrorist attack, killing five insurgents and rescuing three abducted children in Borno State.

The rescued children, Abba Abba (12), Fatima Abba (8), and Aisha Abba (6), were abducted two months ago along the Gubio axis.