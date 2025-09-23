Troops Subdue ISWAP Attack, Shield 10,000 Households In Borno

Nigerian Army troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) subdued a major Islamic State, West Africa Province (ISWAP)assault on Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno and Bula area of Yobe State. A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the troops had shielded more than 10,000 resettled households from renewed displacement.

The source said the terrorists launched coordinated attacks on Sept. 18 in a bid to overrun the communities and destabilise hard-earned peace. He said the terrorists were met with stiff resistance from ground troops, backed by pre- cision airstrikes, forcing them into a disorderly retreat with heavy casualties in men and weapons on enemies’ side. In Banki, he said the reinforced troops stood firm to protect women, children and the elderly.

According to him, in Bula Yobe, soldiers displayed tactical discipline that foiled repeated enemy attempts to breach security positions. “Farmers who recently returned to rebuild their livelihoods were also secured.

“During an operational visit on Sept. 19, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brig.-Gen. Ugochukwu Unachukwu, hailed the troops’ sacrifice. “The GOC confirmed that the terrorists had been dealt a decisive blow. “He assured residents and humanitarian agencies that the Nigerian army remains resolute in its mandate to protect civilians and secure the recovery of conflict-affected communities,” he said.