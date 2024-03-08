Troops Storm, Destroy IPOB/ESN Headquarters In Imo, Anambra

The troops of the Nigerian Army on Thursday destroyed the supposed headquarters of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as well as its security branch, the Eastern Security Network, (ESN).

The Army Headquarters revealed this in a post on its official X handle alongside motion photographs from the operation.

According to the post, the headquarters, which serves as the last IPOB and ESN bastion, is located in the Mother Valley and covers the Orsu and Ihiala Local Government Areas of Imo and Anambra States, respectively.

It also revealed that the headquarters was about 5,000 feet below sea level.

“The well-concealed and forested location affords the terrorists good cover from air surveillance.

“It also serves as their command and control centre and military council headquarters”, the post added.