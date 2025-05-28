Troops Seize 5.3m Litres Of Stolen Crude, Others In 5 Months

Share

Troops conducting anti-economic sabotage operations in the South South general area seized a total 5.3 Million Litres of stolen crude and other illegally-refined products between January and May.

The fighting forces also recovered 653 illegally-acquired weapons, even as 13 camps operated by suspected militants were deactivated.

The disclosure was made during an operational briefing at the Joint Task Force Headquarters, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Speaking on the purpose of the tour, the Team Leader Commander Godwin Egbunu, underscored the need for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to project the successes recorded in the ongoing operations across the country.

He attributed the ongoing assessment tours of operational theatres to the commitment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), General Christopher Musa, to a safer and more secure nation.

In his remarks, the Maritime Component Commander of OPDS, Commodore Patrick Meteke, stated the taskforce’s zero-tolerance for crude oil theft, and other criminal activities within the nation’s maritime domain.

He highlighted that the sustained operations have raised daily production of crude oil from 1.2 million to 1.85 million.

The senior officer assured that the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations will be sustained until non-state actors were denied freedom of action.

“The JTF has made tremendous efforts to actualise its mandate within the period under review by conducting several operations to ensure conducive environment for operation of the oil and gas industry in the Niger Delta to thrive as well as security of people. The operations conducted are kinetic and non-kinetic.

“The kinetic operation conducted by the JTF includes protection of oil and gas facilities, anti-crude oil theft operations, clearance of militants’/sea robbers’ camps, anti-kidnapping/anti-smuggling operations and air operations. These are considered as follows:

“Anti-Crude Oil Theft Operations. The anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) efforts of the JF during the period in consideration led to the demobilization of about 570 illegal oil refining sites (each of which contains many camps), over 918 storage facilities and 194 large wooden boats, among others.

“Also, 71 tanker trucks/vehicles engaged in conveying illegally refined products were arrested and handled appropriately.

“Additionally, about 3,582,893 litres of crude oil and 1,565,318 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as about 55,635 litres of DPK and 91,760 litres of PMS were denied the criminals. In the process of conducting these operations, 681

suspects were arrested in connection with various crimes.

“The suspects and exhibits were handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for further action. While some of the arrested suspects were convicted, others are still undergoing trials in various courts of law.”

He added thus: “The operational successes as led to about 89 per cent within the First Quarter 2025,sustenance of average Terminal Factors of 95 per cent on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) and Trans Escravos Pipeline (TEP), as well as increase in crude oil output from 1.2 million bpd in Jun 2024 to about 1.85 million as at May 25.

“Nonetheless, the JTF will continue to sustain its anti-COT efforts until the crime is totally eliminated or reduced to the barest minimum. Clearance of Militants’/Sea Robbers Camps.

“During the period in focus, the JF conducted several clearance operations aimed at ridding the JOA of militants and sea pirates/sea robbers taking refuge within the camps. About 13 such camps were destroyed.

“As a result of the sustained tempo of clearance operations on sea robbers/pirates and other criminals”.

Share