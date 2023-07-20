Troops Seize 397 Wraps Of Marijuana, Arrest Two

Troops operating in 81 Division Area of Responsibility have intercepted a truck loaded with 397 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana in Ogun State. In a statement yesterday, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR) Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said troops intercepted the truck and impounded it alongside two suspects conveying the illegal drugs during a stop and search operations at Ajilete Road in the Yewa South Local Government Area.

According to the military, preliminary investigation showed that the illicit substances were moved from Ghana, through the Benin Republic by a suspected international drug syndicate.

Nwachukwu said troops on Saturday arrested a truckload of 20,500 Anambra State-bound ammunition. The items recovered from the suspects, according to the statement, included the truck’s Registration number (T 1826 LA Lagos), an Infinix and Itel phone, one iPhone, a Benin Republic National Identification card and a driver’s licence allegedly belonging to one George Benyagbe.