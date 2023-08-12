Troops Rescues Another Chibok Girl In Cameroon, Handed Her Over To Zulum

The troops of the Sector 1 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJF) has rescued another Chibok in the Cameroon Republic and handed her over to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

While handing over the rescued Rebbeca Magu at the Government House, Maiduguri, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, ONSA, Rear Admiral Yem Musa said she was rescued in Cameroun on the 17th of July, 2023.

Rear Admiral Musa said Rebecca was kidnapped at a school in Chibok in 2014 when she was 13 years old.

It could be recalled that Rebecca Magu was, abducted by Boko Haram insurgents alongside 275 of her schoolmates at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok on 14 April 2014, while sitting for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

Recurving the rescued Chibokgirl, Governor Babagana Zulum assured that the Borno State Government will support Rebbeca and all other victims of Boko Haram insurgents to recover.

Earlier, the delegation was received by Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Zuwaira Gambo, at Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri.