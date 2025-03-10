Troops Rescues 75 Kidnaped Victims From Sambisa Forest

Share

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued 75 civilians, comprising seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children, from Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General W. Shaibu, made this known on Monday during their handover to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri.

The GOC, represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Brigadier General A.L. Akpodu, said they were rescued during a clearance operation carried out by the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and the 199 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV in Sambisa Forest.

He added that military forces had destroyed facilities belonging to the insurgents in the forest. He further noted that the rescued individuals had received medical and psychological support and were now set to be handed over to the Borno State Government

He stated, “As part of our ongoing clearance efforts, troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and the 199 Special Forces Battalion under Operation Desert Sanity IV recently conducted successful offensive operations in Sambisa Forest.

“Key terrorist enclaves in Ukuba, Ujimla, Sabil Huda, Garin, Fajula, and Gobara were cleared, leading to the rescue of 75 civilians, including seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children.”

“The operation significantly degraded enemy capabilities by neutralising insurgents and destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches, and materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” he added.

Receiving the victims on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, commended the troops for their bravery in the fight against insurgency.

“We are taking them to our centre, where we will provide them with livelihood support, counselling services, mental health and psychosocial support, skills training for the women, and educational services, among others, before reintegrating them into society,” she said.

