Troops Rescue Two Immigration Officers In Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Saturday said they have rescued two kidnapped Immigration Officers in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The daring operation was carried out following credible intelligence from the appropriate superior authority regarding the abducted Immigration Officers.

Acting Media Officer of the Command, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, in a statement, stated that “the troops responded promptly to the information, and launched a coordinated search and rescue mission in Tse Tembe and Adamawa village, located within the Azendeshi council ward of Ukum LGA.

“With precision and speed, the victims were successfully recovered at Adamawa Village after the kidnappers fled.

“The rescued officers are currently in safe custody of the troops, receiving preliminary medical attention and subsequent reunion with their family members”.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty.

Gara urged communities to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies for effective operations.