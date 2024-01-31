Troops Rescue Three Kidnapped Victims In Taraba

Troops of the Nigeria Army from the 114 Battalion (Rear) of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade in Jalingo have freed three people who were kidnapped in Taraba state.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Olubodunde Oni, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Jalingo the state capital, stated; “acting on intelligence that revealed the movement of the bandits transporting their captives from Ardo-Kola to Yoro, the troops swiftly mobilized to Apawa village of Yoro Local Government Area, effectively tracking the armed group.”

According to him, the military showed outstanding competence and determination by engaging the criminals with superior weaponry, compelling them to abandon their three captives.

He stated, “The rescued individuals have since been joyfully reunited with their families.”

He urged the authorities and law-abiding citizens “to actively support these efforts by providing credible information to aid the troops in their mission.”