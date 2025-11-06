Troops Rescue Military Officer, 9 Others In Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued a military officer and nine other abducted persons from kidnappers in Benue State.

Spokesman of OPWS, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, confirmed this in a statement yesterday. According to him, on November 3, troops stationed in Kyado in the Ukum Local Government Area on patrol along the Zaki-Biam–Wukari Road received reports of kidnapping activities at a checkpoint.

Zubairu said the kidnappers disguised themselves in police uniform to deceive unsuspecting road users. He said: “Upon receiving the information, the troops mobilised swiftly to the scene. On sighting the approaching soldiers, the kidnappers fled in disarray into nearby bushes.

“The troops immediately pursued the fleeing suspects, following their tracks deep into the forest. During the search operations, 10 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued.

“Among those rescued was Warrant Officer John Richard, personnel of 6 Brigade Band, Jalingo, while two other victims are still unaccounted for as search operations continue.” OPWS Force Commander, Major Gen. Moses Gara, commended the troops for their courage, rapid response, and dedication to safeguarding life.