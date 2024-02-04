Troops Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims In Taraba

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade dismantled a bandit stronghold and rescued four kidnapped victims in the Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State on Saturday, February 3.

In a statement issued by the Brigade Spokesman, Oni Olubodunde, the forces intercepted the bandits on the Gampu hills of Yorro LGA and, following an exchange of gunfire, the bandits retreated, leaving their victims behind.

Olubodunde said: “The swift and decisive operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro LGA and its environs commenced on 2nd February 2024.

“Troops came in contact with bandits in the Gampu Hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior firepower which made the bandits flee the location leaving behind their abducted victims.

READ ALSO:

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones.

“The rescued kidnapped victims are Genesis M Samuel age 24 from Ganku village, Benard Denis age 28 from Fulfualgon village, Esther Titus age 35 from Kosanai village, and the Emir of Pupulle son who was abducted at his residence on 18 January 2024 Isma’il Umar age 25.”

The statement also urged members of the public to continue to “support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements to aid in improving security within the state.”