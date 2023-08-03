Troops Rescue Four Abducted Victims, Destroy Bandit Hideouts In Kaduna

At least four abducted victims have been rescued by the troops of the Nigerian Army as they demolished the bandit camps in Kajuru Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday night by Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army.

The kidnapped victims, according to Yahaya, were freed on Monday, July 31, 2023, by the military, adding that during the clearing operation, troops encountered bandits and directly confronted them.

He noted that they outgunned them and forced them to release those they held while fleeing with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

The statement reads, “In continuation of its sustained operation against bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements in the North-West, troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, acting on credible intelligence has carried out a clearance operation in Kajuru Local Government of Kaduna State.”

“The troops successfully rescued four kidnapped victims captured bandits’ motorcycle and destroyed their camp,” Yahaya added.

Yayaha, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch, praised the soldiers for their professionalism and tenacity both before and during the operation.

He urged the troops to keep up the pressure in order to put an end to banditry, livestock rustling, and other crimes in the state.

Additionally, he urged all law-abiding individuals to go about their daily lives as usual and provide the Nigerian Army and other security services with accurate and timely intelligence.