Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl In Sambisa

The troops of the Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army have rescued another abducted Chibok Girl, Saratu Dauda in an operation in Sambiza forest.

Briefing journalists on the development at the theater headquarters, in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Monday, the theater Commander, Major General, Ibrahim Ali said: “25-year-old Saratu Dauda, who was on serial number 10 of the Chibok girls list was rescued by our troops in an operation in Sambiza Forest “.

He said the 25-year-old Saratu is a native of Mbalala village of Chibok local government area of Borno State and was forcefully married out to Bulama Mohammed popularly known as Abu Faisal where they had 3 daughters but escaped and left her children in Sambiza Forest. We are making efforts to rescue her 3 daughters”

The theater Commander said “It could be recalled on April 14, 2014, 276 Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram, 57 of them escaped, in 2018 107 were released to Federal Government, in 2019 3 rescued, 2020, another 2 rescued in 2021, 2 rescued, in 2022,11 and 2023, 3, and remaining 93 Chibok girls still in captivity. We will not relent in our efforts until they are all rescued “.

” I assured you that we would not rest on our oars until we rescue not only all abducted Chibok school girls but all those in Boko Haram captivity, We have intensified efforts in our operations .” General Ali. said.

Shortly after the briefing, General Ali handed over Saratu to the Borno state government for onward integration with her family after necessary psychotherapy and medical check-up.

Receiving the Chibok girls on behalf of the Borno state government, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zusaira Gambo commended the military for rescuing her and all other Chibok girls and assured that the state government will give her adequate care”

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Saratu Dauda said she escaped from Boko Haram captivity leaving behind her 3 daughters, and that she was forcefully married out to one, Bulama Mohammed, a Boko Haram IED expert.