Troops Rescue Abducted Lecturer In Plateau

Share

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have successfully rescued Dr Yohanna Mallo, a lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Pankshin.

New Telegraph recalls that Dr Mallo was kidnapped by gunmen on March 1 in Plateau State.

The rescue operation was confirmed in a post by security analyst Zagazola Makama on Tuesday via his X handle.

READ ALSO:

Makama stated that the operation was conducted by troops of OPSH in collaboration with other security agencies.

“The victim, Dr Yohanna Mallo, has been successfully rescued, debriefed, and reunited with his family,” Makama quoted an intelligence source as saying.

He added that troops were conducting follow-up operations to track down the fleeing suspects involved in the abduction.

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies to aid ongoing investigations.

Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force overseeing peace efforts in Plateau, Bauchi, and parts of Kaduna State, has restated its dedication to combating security threats and safeguarding residents.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

