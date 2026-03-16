Troops Rescue 6 Kidnapped Victims After Gun Battle With Terrorists In Kaduna

Troops of the 1 Division, Nigerian Army under Operation Fansan Yanma have rescued six kidnapped victims after engaging suspected terrorists in a gun battle in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources told Zagazola Makama, a North East Security expert, that the rescue operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of armed terrorists suspected to be transporting abducted victims through forest routes in the area.

According to the sources, troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gurara, under Sub-Sector 4 of Operation Fansan Yanma, responded swiftly to the intelligence at about 7 a.m. on March 14. The troops subsequently laid an ambush at a suspected crossing point used by the terrorists around Sabon Kurutu Village in Kachia LGA.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the terrorists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle. The criminals, overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops, fled into the surrounding bush, abandoning some items,” the source said. Following the engagement, troops combed the general area and successfully rescued six kidnapped victims.

However, a seventh victim, a minor, was reported to have died during the crossfire between the troops and the fleeing terrorists. Troops also recovered three motorcycles believed to have been used by the terrorists during the movement of the abducted victims.

Preliminary interrogation of the rescued victims revealed that they were abducted earlier on March 14 from Janjala Village in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The victims said they had been moved through forest routes by the terrorists before the troops intercepted them.

The rescued victims and the body of the deceased minor were evacuated to Katari Hospital for medical attention and other necessary procedures. Military sources said families of the rescued victims have been contacted.

The Military said the troops of 1 Division Operation Fansan Yanma and other task force has continued sustained offensives and intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks across the NorthWest region.