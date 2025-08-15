Troops Rescue 6 Kidnap Victims In Kogi

I n a daring rescue operation, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lokoja, in collaboration with other security agencies, have rescued six kidnap victims in Obajana, Kogi State. The operation, which was conducted during the early hour of yesterday, saw the successful rescue of the victims without any casualty on the part of the troops.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Obajana, Commander, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Accord III, Brig.-Gen. Kasim Sidi, said the rescue operation was made possible through intelligent reporting and gathering.

Sidi, represented by the Commanding Officer 126 Battalion, Lt Col. Francis Nwoffiah, said the troops, in collaboration with other security agencies conducted the rescue operations. The commander said the team was able to track down the kidnappers to a location in the forest, where they were keeping the victims.

He said the kidnappers fled with injuries after encountering superior firepower from the troops, abandoning their victims and some of their belongings, including ammunition. “The rescued victims include the Seriki Fulani of Asinwe community in Okehi Local Government Area, who was abducted from his residence.

“Four of the victims were kidnapped on August 12 in Asinwe community, while two were abducted on July 28 in Apata community, Lokoja. “The victims were successfully rescued unhurt and are set to be reunited with their families after receiving medical attention,” he said.

The commander warned bandits and kidnappers in Kogi State and its environs to quit or face their waterloo, assuring them that efforts are ongoing to scale-up military operations within Kogi and its boundary states. He commended the troops and other security agents for their bravery and professionalism in conducting the rescue operation.