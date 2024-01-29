Troops Rescue 35 Kidnap Victims, Neutralise Terrorists In Katsina

In continuation with the series of simultaneous well-coordinated clearance operations in its Areas of Operational Responsibilities in the North West which has continued to yield tremendous successes.

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) operating in Katsina state have successfully rescued 35 kidnapped victims and neutralized 2 terrorists in a search and rescue operation.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the OPHD, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim said the success achieved following continuation with the series of simultaneous well-coordinated clearance operations in its Areas of Operational Responsibilities in the North West.

According to the statement, the feat was achieved on 27 January 2024, during a clearance operation to some identified terrorist camps at Dumburum forest.

It further disclosed that, during the operation, troops had an encounter with the armed terrorists, neutralizing 2 of the terrorists while others escaped with severe gunshot wounds.

“The rescued victims include 19 males, 12 females as well as 4 children and were immediately handed over to the Katsina state Government by the Commander 17 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation HADARIN DAJI, Brigadier General OA Fadairo, who pledged to continue the attack on the terrorist enclaves”, the statement added.