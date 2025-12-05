Troops Rescue 318 Kidnapped Victims, Arrest 74 Suspects –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said troops deployed across the country rescued 318 kidnapped victims and arrested 74 suspects involved in terrorism, oil theft and other criminal activities in November.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, who released the figures in Abuja during a briefing on military operations, said 69 terrorists and their family members also surrendered to troops in the North-East within the same period.

“Accordingly, for the month of November, several terrorists, bandits, extremists and other criminal elements were arrested, scores were neutralised and over 69 of them and their family members surrendered, while 318 kidnapped victims were also rescued,” Onoja said.

He added that troops prevented oil theft valued at over N217m and dismantled multiple illegal refining sites across operational areas.

“Troops intensified operations against oil theft, arresting 25 suspects, deactivating 16 illegal refining sites and recovering stolen petroleum products valued at N217,664,618.

The recovered items included 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of Automotive Gas Oil. While 16 illegal refining sites were deactivated,” he said.

The Defence Headquarters commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to sustain the momentum. Onoja also appealed to the public to continue providing credible information to security forces.

“We continue to solicit the support of all Nigerians in this regard. We also call for support for the veterans by supporting the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem launched by Mr President on December 2, at the Presidential Villa,” he said.

Onoja assured that the military high command was enhancing operational responses to emerging security threats and would continue efforts to restore peace in affected areas.