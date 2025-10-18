Troops Rescue 21 Victims In Joint Operations 

Troops have rescued no fewer than 21 kidnapped victims in coordinated operations carried out by the 12 and 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Kogi and Kwara States.

The victims, who included 14 males, five females, one infant, and four Chinese nationals, were rescued during the operations carried out on Friday, October 17.

The Spokesman of the 2 Division, Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye, in a statement on Saturday, said the victims were freed by their abductors from different locations across the states, following the troops’ intensified offensive.

According to him, some of the victims had been in captivity for over four months.

Okoye stated that after their release, the victims were provided with necessary first aid and other relief items to assist them in recovering from the trauma they had endured at the hands of their abductors.

He said, “The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to a military medical facility for medical attention.

“Most of them who were physically weak and could not walk unaided, owing to extreme exhaustion, are responding to treatment and will be reunited with their families upon full recovery.” Okoye added that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division and Commander Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMA, Maj.-Gen. C.R. Nnebeife, who has been coordinating the operations, expressed sympathy for the victims and reassured residents that the Division remains committed to sustaining the ongoing onslaught against all criminal elements. He said Maj.-Gen. Nnebeife also assured that there will be no hiding place for bandits and other criminals within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR). “The GOC appreciated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its continuous air support throughout the operations. He also thanked other security agencies for the synergy in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the State. “He commended the efforts of the troops and directed the Brigades to maintain the tempo of the operations towards restoring peace and security across Kwara, Kogi, and adjoining states within 2 Division area of responsibility,” Okoye added.